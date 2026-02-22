GKM Tamil Kumaran becomes president of Tamil Film Producers Council

Subash Chandrabose became the treasurer. For the posting of the secretary, Five Star Kathiresan emerged as the winner with 413 votes. With more than 700 votes in the polling, Sujatha Vijayakumar became the join secretary from the Nalam Kaakum team.

By the end of the poll, out of 1529 members, 1171 cast their vote. Under the supervision of Justice S Rajeswaran, two teams contested in the election: Ram Narayanan and Nalam Kaakum. The tenure of the current office-bearers is set to expire in May.

The celebrities who were in attendance include Rajinikanth, Nasser, Vishal, Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, Kalaippuli S Thanu, Devayani, Mohan and Suhasini, among many others. Many of them believed that the newly elected team would bring in a positive change in the working of the Tamil film industry and also resolve a few long-term issues.