Ghajini x Sikandar: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan's reunion leaves director AR Murugadoss puzzled

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his action-packed film 'Sikandar', which is directed by AR Murugadoss.

Recently, Salman and Murugadoss met with Aamir Khan and created a fun promotional video. On Tuesday, Salman took to Instagram and shared a teaser of the video.

"Amar Prem ka Andaaz with AR Murugadoss! #SikandarMeetsGhajini #AamirKhan (sic)," his caption read.

The clip shows Aamir and Salman giving intense expressions as they sit down for a conversation with Murugadoss.

It takes a dramatic turn when Aamir asks his Ghajini director to tell who, between him and Salman, is the real "Sikandar."





Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

Recently, at the film's trailer launch event, the 'Ghajini' director shared his fan moment for superstar Salman Khan which includes an unexpected meet with the actor in Chennai.

He said, "I was struggling as an AD (Assistant Director) long back. So I wanted to watch a shoot, so I went to Prasad Studios in Chennai. I requested the security guard to let me in and watch me shoot. He allowed me on two conditions. You have to be in corner and you cannot talk to anyone. He gave me 20 minutes. After that, I had to leave."

He further explained how he became a fan of Salman after one unexpected encounter with the actor and decided to cast him in a film.

"So I entered. I don't know what the shoot was. Full dark smoke, light comes, Sridevi was there. I was surprised. Then suddenly, I saw a hero's backside. He was combing his hair. So I tried to see who the hero was. He was none other than Salman Sir. So, I tried to go one step forward, and I saw the guard looking at me. He said no. So I went outside and thought that one day I would direct a film with him. So after so many years, I have directed the film with him," he shared.