Gautham Ram Karthik’s next titled Sengulam; Title poster and glimpse unveiled

The title poster features a blood-stained Vel spear surrounded by red fabric, set against a backdrop of red soil and dust, establishing an intense tone for the film. The glimpse opens with a red bangle lying on the ground in a dry landscape. A blood-stained Vel spear then comes hurtling towards it, shattering it into pieces, before the title Sengulam appears amid the fragments. The footprints and footwear marks surrounding the spot add to the intrigue.