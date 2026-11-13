Gautham Ram Karthik’s next titled Sengulam; Title poster and glimpse unveiled

CHENNAI: The title poster and glimpse of actor Gautham Ram Karthik’s upcoming film, Sengulam, produced by Kannan Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Group, have been unveiled. Deepak Ravi serves as the co-producer, while debutant Chinnasamy Ponnaiah has written and directed the film.
The title poster features a blood-stained Vel spear surrounded by red fabric, set against a backdrop of red soil and dust, establishing an intense tone for the film. The glimpse opens with a red bangle lying on the ground in a dry landscape. A blood-stained Vel spear then comes hurtling towards it, shattering it into pieces, before the title Sengulam appears amid the fragments. The footprints and footwear marks surrounding the spot add to the intrigue.
Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film. Giftson Robert is handling the cinematography, while R Mohan and Vaira Balan serve as the art directors. Tamil Arasan is the editor, and Srinath Viswanathan is the head of operations. Mahesh Mathew is the stunt choreographer, while Monik has designed the poster. Sengulam is slated for a 2027 release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.