Gautham Menon, Samuthirakani-starrer 'Carmeni Selvam' to hit screens on April 3

Produced by Pathway Productions, the film, apart from Samuthirakani and Gautham Vasudev Menon, features actresses Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and Abhinaya in pivotal roles.

Sharing the release date announcement poster put out by the producers, the film's publicist, Nikil Murugan wrote, "#CarmeniSelvam arrives in cinemas APRIL 03. TAMIL; TELUGU Worldwide. Two remarkable actors. A story from the heart. Starring @thondankani; @menongautham. Directed by Ram Chakri."

The film had triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs after the makers released a teaser last year. The teaser began with a voiceover from Samuthirakani: “There are many means to make money.”