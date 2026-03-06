Gautham Karthik's next film titled 'Bloody Politics'

The makers announced the title through a title teaser that was launched by popular actor Arya and ace director Mari Selvaraj. “The mind is everything. What we think, we become.” With this thought-provoking proverb attributed to Gautama Buddha, the title teaser of Bloody Politics, directed by Dhina Raghavan, opens on an intriguing note, instantly setting the tone for what promises to be a gripping political drama.

The teaser gradually draws the audience into its world through a striking conversation between an elderly man, played by Jayapalan, and the unseen voice of the protagonist. Their exchange revolves around the symbolism and significance of a flagpole, subtly weaving in political references that span from Arignar Anna to actor Vijay.