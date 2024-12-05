Gautham delivers a KO punch with Mammooka's Dominic And The Ladies' Purse teaser

CHENNAI: The teaser of filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon's Malayalam debut directorial, Dominic And The Ladies' Purse dropped on Thursday. Headlined and produced by Mammootty under his banner Mammootty Kampany, the teaser crossed 1 million views within a day. The teaser shows Mammootty teaching his assistant boxing techniques. The video is fun-filled and intriguing with Mammooka in all his swagger.

Also, it is interesting to notice how director Gautham uses boxing as one of the signature scenes in his films. Be it Kaakha Kaakha, Vaaranam Aayiram and Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya, all these films have boxing as one of the main elements of the film. Dominic... is another addition to the list. Looking at the flow of the teaser, one could easily say that Gautham Menon's Malayalam debut is in a way his homecoming. The movie also has Gokul Suresh, Sushmita Bhat, Viji Venkitesh, Vineeth, and Vijay Babu in important roles. Darbuka Siva has composed the music.