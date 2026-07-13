Gangai Amaran, singers honour S Janaki in London concert tribute

Musical homage in London

During the concert, Gangai Amaran, SPB Charan, Shweta Mohan, Haricharan, and a group of singers came together to perform the evergreen song "Kaatril Enthan Geetham" from the 1980 Tamil film Johnny, originally rendered by S Janaki.

The performance served as a tribute to the veteran singer, with the audience observing the moment in silence before joining in applause. Videos from the event have been widely shared online, with fans praising the artistes for honouring one of Indian cinema's greatest voices.