Gangai Amaran, singers honour S Janaki in London concert tribute

CHENNAI: Music composer Gangai Amaran and his troupe paid a heartfelt musical tribute to legendary playback singer S Janaki during a concert in London, days after her demise. A video of the emotional performance has since gone viral on social media, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
During the concert, Gangai Amaran, SPB Charan, Shweta Mohan, Haricharan, and a group of singers came together to perform the evergreen song "Kaatril Enthan Geetham" from the 1980 Tamil film Johnny, originally rendered by S Janaki.
The performance served as a tribute to the veteran singer, with the audience observing the moment in silence before joining in applause. Videos from the event have been widely shared online, with fans praising the artistes for honouring one of Indian cinema's greatest voices.
The tribute by Gangai Amaran and his team has resonated strongly with music lovers, many of whom described the performance as a fitting farewell to the legendary singer. Social media users appreciated the choice of "Kaatril Enthan Geetham," one of Janaki's most cherished songs, saying it reflected the emotional connection audiences continue to have with her music.
The London performance has since become one of the most widely shared tributes following the singer's passing, with fans recalling S Janaki's timeless contribution to Indian cinema and music.
Known as the "Nightingale of South India," S Janaki passed away in Mysuru on July 10 following age-related health complications. She was 88.
Over a career spanning several decades, Janaki recorded more than 48,000 songs across multiple Indian languages and established herself as one of the country's most celebrated playback singers. She received four National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer and was honoured with six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, in addition to numerous other accolades recognising her contribution to Indian music.
Following news of her passing, tributes poured in from members of the film fraternity, political leaders, musicians and fans across the country. Several artistes remembered her unmatched versatility, expressive voice and the lasting influence she had on generations of singers.
Her demise has left the Indian music fraternity and millions of fans mourning the loss of one of cinema's most iconic voices, whose songs continue to resonate across generations.