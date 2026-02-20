Gana takes centre stage in Hiphop Adhi’s Meesaya Murukku 2 reveal teaser

Set in the 1980s, the one-minute 51-second video shows the battle between a budding gana singer, a first-generation musician, and composers who carry a musical legacy across generations. It also shows the struggles of the aspiring artiste to enter the film industry. The video hints that the film has both 80s and present-day portions.

The video’s major highlight was the part where the late actor Vivek’s voice is featured from the 2017 film Meesaya Murukku, in which he says, “Thothaalum Jeichalum…” The new poster features different looks of Hiphop Adhi and also the retro Madras.