Gana takes centre stage in Hiphop Adhi’s Meesaya Murukku 2 reveal teaser

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Hiphop Adhi’s birthday on Friday, the highly anticipated announcement about Meesaya Murukku 2 was dropped with a reveal teaser. A few weeks ago, during his concert in Malaysia, Adhi revealed that Meesaya Murukku 2 is in the cards and updates will be announced soon.
Set in the 1980s, the one-minute 51-second video shows the battle between a budding gana singer, a first-generation musician, and composers who carry a musical legacy across generations. It also shows the struggles of the aspiring artiste to enter the film industry. The video hints that the film has both 80s and present-day portions.
The video’s major highlight was the part where the late actor Vivek’s voice is featured from the 2017 film Meesaya Murukku, in which he says, “Thothaalum Jeichalum…” The new poster features different looks of Hiphop Adhi and also the retro Madras.
Not just that, iconic films of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, like Apoorva Ragangal, Sigappu Rojakkal, Baashha, Thevar Magan, Jailer and Vikram, were also featured. The teaser has raised huge expectations about the upcoming film for its story, music and performance of the actors.
The star cast includes Harshath Khan, Ketika Sharma, Chaithra Achar, Nasser, Ramya Ranganathan, Yogi Babu and Karunaas, among others. Khushbu Sundar and ACS Arun Kumar are jointly producing the film, under the banner Avni Movies and Benzz Media Pvt Ltd.
Meesaya Murukku, released in 2017, marked the directorial and acting debut of Adhi. Billed to be the biopic of the actor-composer, the musical-comedy-drama garnered huge appreciation among the audience. It featured late actor Vivek, Vigneshkanth, Aathmika, Sha Ra, Vijayalakshmi and many others, in key roles.