Gaming fires Korean waves

Kim Dae-il, the game’s executive producer, said in an interview that he hoped players would feel nothing less than “as if they are in an entirely different reality.”

Gamers are used to associating such a lofty goal with the work of a premier American studio such as Rockstar, maker of the Grand Theft Auto series, or a hallowed Japanese studio such as Square Enix, creator of the Final Fantasy franchise. But Kim, who co-founded the studio Pearl Abyss in 2010, is part of a wave of South Korean game makers who are dreaming big.