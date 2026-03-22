Game Play to revolve around financial crimes

CHENNAI: Sivanesan S, who previously worked in the show Naalaiya Iyakkunar, is making his directorial debut with Game Play.
Recently, Karthik Subbaraj unveiled the first look of the film, which features Kishore and Charukesh in lead roles.
With the concept, Script is the Real Hero, the director has attempted a unique narrative style. Centred around financial crime, Game Play is shaping up as a suspense investigative thriller packed with unpredictable twists.
The first look comes with a tagline, Exit Is An Illusion. The star cast includes Shali Nivekas, Vinod Kishan, and Charlee in pivotal roles.
Backed by Incredible Productions, Vishal Chandrasekar is composing the music. Suresh Bala is handling the camera, while Bhuvan Srinivasan is taking care of the cuts.
The shooting of the film has already been completed, and post-production work is currently progressing at a brisk pace.