Game Changer's second single to release on Sept 30

CHENNAI: After the release of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2, filmmaker Shankar is gearing up for the release of his next, Game Changer. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are playing the lead roles. The second single, Raa Macha Macha, is all set to release on September 30. The announcement came with around a four-minute video interview of Shankar and Thaman discussing the music in the film. The promo of the second single will be out tomorrow.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara, SJ Suryah and Anjali will be seen in prominent roles. Thaman is composing the music. Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations and Dil Raju Production, the story of Game Changer is written by Karthik Subbaraj.

S Thirunavukkarasu handles the cinematography, and Shameer Muhammed is looking after the cuts. Game Changer is expected to hit the screens by the end of this year.

Ram Charan will be next seen in RC 16, alongside Jahnvi Kapoor. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, AR Rahman will be composing the music. The film was officially launched in March this year.