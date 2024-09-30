Game Changer’s Raa Macha Macha is energetic and peppy

CHENNAI: Ram Charan, who was last seen in Acharya (2022), is gearing up for the release of Game Changer. Helmed by Shankar, the second single from the film, Raa Macha Macha was released on Monday.

An energetic peppy number, Ram Charan set the dance floor on fire with his zestful moves. Thaman S has composed the music for Raa Macha Macha and Nakash Aziz has lent his voice to the folk song. Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah and Srikanth in key roles. Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations and Dil Raju Production, the story of Game Changer is written by Karthik Subbaraj.

S Thirunavukarasu handles the cinematography, and Shameer Muhammed is looking after the cuts. Game Changer is expected to hit the screens by the end of this year.

Ram Charan will be next seen in RC 16, alongside Jahnvi Kapoor. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, AR Rahman will be composing the music. The film was officially launched in March this year.