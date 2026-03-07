Gaddar State Film Awards for 2025: Naga Chaitanya wins Best Actor, Rashmika Mandanna wins Best Actress!

It may be recalled that Naga Chaitanya had delivered a captivating performance as the captain of a shipping vessel in director Chandoo Mondeti's 'Thandel', while Rashmika had powerfully portrayed a girl breaking free from a toxic relationship in director Rahul Ravindran's 'The Girlfriend'.

On Saturday, the Telangana government announced the list of winners of the prestigious Gaddar State Film Awards for 2025. Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju announced the award winners for 2025 at a press conference.