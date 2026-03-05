G V Prakash-starrer 'Happy Raj' to hit screens on March 27

Taking to his X timeline to confirm the news, actor and National award winning music director G V Prakash wrote, "Yes, March 27 we are aagayaaaa. #HappyRaj coming to theatres worldwide." The shooting of the film, which has triggered expectations among fans, was wrapped up in January this year. Sources close to the unit of the film had said that the team had marked the wrapping up of shooting with a light-hearted photo session.

Pointing out that the shoot was completed smoothly across planned schedules, a source close to the unit disclosed that the director had expressed gratitude to the entire cast and crew for their dedication, discipline, and collaborative spirit throughout the journey. The team shared that the filming experience was filled with positive energy, mirroring the soul of the story itself.