G V Prakash Kumar returns to horror with '13'

Written and directed by Vivekh K, the supernatural thriller also stars filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon in a pivotal role. The film is set against the backdrop of a dense forest, where unexplained occurrences and supernatural forces are linked to the mysterious number 13. Inspired by real-life incidents, the story combines horror, investigation and psychological suspense.

Speaking about the film, director Vivekh K said, “13 is a horror thriller developed around a storyline inspired by real-life incidents, set against the eerie backdrop of a dense forest. The mystery surrounding the number 13, the terrifying secrets hidden within darkness and the struggle of individuals caught in the grip of sinister supernatural forces form the heart of the narrative.”