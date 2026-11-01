G V Prakash Kumar returns to horror with '13'

CHENNAI: Actor and music composer G V Prakash Kumar is set to return to the horror genre with 13, 11 years after the success of his horror-comedy Darling. The makers of the film, produced by Madras Studios, unveiled its first-look poster.
Written and directed by Vivekh K, the supernatural thriller also stars filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon in a pivotal role. The film is set against the backdrop of a dense forest, where unexplained occurrences and supernatural forces are linked to the mysterious number 13. Inspired by real-life incidents, the story combines horror, investigation and psychological suspense.
Speaking about the film, director Vivekh K said, “13 is a horror thriller developed around a storyline inspired by real-life incidents, set against the eerie backdrop of a dense forest. The mystery surrounding the number 13, the terrifying secrets hidden within darkness and the struggle of individuals caught in the grip of sinister supernatural forces form the heart of the narrative.”
He added that the film moves beyond conventional horror tropes by incorporating investigative elements and unexpected developments, and that the team is looking forward to bringing the film to theatres in December.
The cast also includes Bhavya Trikha, Adithya Kathir, Aishwarya and Aadhya Prasad. Siddhu Kumar has composed the songs, while AJ has scored the background music.
With the final phase of shooting completed, 13 is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release this December.