From Sinners to F1, here's how you can watch 15 Oscar-nominated films in the theatres

CHENNAI: PVR INOX will screen 15 Oscar-nominated films across 23 cities and 58 cinemas from February 20 to March 18 as part of a special festival dedicated to this year’s Academy Award contenders.
The complete line-up includes: Arco, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Bugonia, Elio, F1, Hamnet, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sinners, Song Sung Blue, The Secret Agent, The Smashing Machine, Weapons and Zootopia 2.
The festival will showcase a mix of films that are yet to be released in India and films that are returning to theatres after their initial run. Screenings will be held at select PVR INOX properties during the nearly four-week event.
PVR INOX stated that the festival has been expanded this year in view of the response received for its earlier editions. The company noted that there has been consistent audience interest in watching Academy Award nominated films on the big screen, prompting a wider rollout across more cities and screens.