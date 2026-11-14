From Pasanga to Thanga Meenkal: Tamil Films that capture innocence of childhood

Saivam (2014)



Director: AL Vijay

Cast: Sara Arjun, Nassar, Luthfudeen, Vidya Pradeep



Saivam revolves around Tamizhselvi, a little girl who shares a special bond with her pet rooster, Paapa. When her grandfather decides to sacrifice the rooster as part of a family ritual, she secretly tries to protect her beloved companion. Through this simple yet touching story, the film explores a child's affection for animals, innocence and emotional understanding. Set in a traditional Chettinad household, it also celebrates family relationships, customs and togetherness.







Poovarasam Peepee (2014)



Director: Halitha Shameem

Cast: Gaurav Kalai, Pravin Kishore, Vasanth



If there is one film that captures the magic of childhood summer holidays, it is Poovarasam Peepee. The film follows three young boys and their adventures during their vacation. Their carefree days take an unexpected turn when they witness a crime and decide to investigate it themselves. Through their curiosity, friendship and determination, the film captures the excitement of growing up and the transition from innocence to a better understanding of the adult world.







Kaaka Muttai (2015)



Director: M Manikandan

Cast: Ramesh Thilaganathan, Vignesh, Aishwarya Rajesh



The film follows two young brothers from a Chennai slum whose biggest dream is to taste pizza after seeing it advertised on television. Their determination to save enough money to buy one leads them into several amusing situations. What begins as a simple childhood wish gradually becomes a story about social inequality, aspirations and dignity. The brothers' innocent understanding of the world and their playful relationship make this a heartwarming portrayal of childhood. The film won the National Award for Best Children's Film.









Pasanga 2 (2015)



Director: Pandiraj

Cast: Nishesh, Vaishnavi, Suriya, Amala Paul



A thematic follow-up to Pasanga, this film revolves around two children, Kavin and Naina, who struggle to fit into conventional school environments because of their behavioural differences. Their parents initially find it difficult to understand them, resulting in frequent school changes. Their lives gradually improve when they encounter people who recognise their individual needs. Through humour and emotional moments, the film highlights the importance of understanding children rather than forcing them to conform to societal expectations.









My Dear Bootham (2022)



Director: N Ragavan

Cast: Prabhu Deva, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, Remya Nambeesan



This children's fantasy film follows Thirunavukkarasu, a 10-year-old boy who struggles with stammering and faces difficulties at school. His life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally releases a powerful genie named Karkimuki from a magical lamp. The two gradually develop a special friendship, with the genie helping the boy overcome his challenges. Through fantasy, comedy and emotional moments, the film explores self-confidence, friendship and the importance of accepting oneself.