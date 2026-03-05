From Oh Butterfly to Anomie: Here is the list of Tamil films to watch in theatres from March 6

CHENNAI: Every week, new films with different storylines hit theatres in Tamil cinema. Here is a list of movies set to release in theatres on March 6 (Friday).
Vadam is directed by Kendran and stars Vimal in the lead role, with music composed by D. Imman. The film weaves together five separate stories connected through a sentimental narrative centred on the earth. The cast includes Natty (Natarajan Subramaniam), Sanaska Sri, Muneeskanth, Bala Saravanan, ‘Aadukalam’ Naren, among others.
Actor Sathish plays the lead in Mustafa Mustafa alongside Suresh Ravi. The film is directed by Praveen Saravanan and features Monica Chinnakotla, Manasa Choudhary, Karunakaran, Pavel Navageethan, Aishwarya Dutta, Livingston, Sams and others in important roles.
The movie is a fast-paced comedy of errors about friendship, panic, and the modern nightmare of digital secrets going viral.
Love Reset Repeat is directed by Vijay and stars Madhumakesh, Arjun Asokan, Jiya Shankar, M.S. Bhaskar, Jayaprakash and VJ Chandrasekhar. The film’s music is composed by Harris Jayaraj.
Set in a modern backdrop, the film follows a young woman with amnesia after an accident, a condition that reshapes her relationships and emotions. The trailer highlights moments of tenderness, conflict and vulnerability, presenting it as a romance with depth rather than a conventional love story.
Oh Butterfly is written and directed by Vijay Ranganathan. Produced by Anthill Cinema and Palampur Talkies, the film stars Nivedita Sathish, Sibi, Nassar, Lakshmi Priya, Chandramouli, Geetha Kailasam and others in key roles.
The plot of the film revolves around a newlywed couple whose life turns chaotic when the wife's ex-lover unexpectedly appears at their secluded home.
Actress Bhavana stars in her 90th film, Anomie: The Equation of Death. Written and directed by debutant Riyaz Marath, the action thriller goes beyond conventional crime dramas and presents a screenplay that blends emotional elements with tension through parallel investigations.
The film revolves around Zaara Philip (Bhavana), a forensic expert, who investigates the suspicious “suicide” of her brother Ziyan (Shebin Benson). As she uncovers a pattern in similar deaths, she begins to expose a larger, sinister conspiracy.
Television actor Srideva, known for his role as Manoj in the serial Siragadikka Aasai, makes his silver-screen debut as a hero in Collection King. Directed by Vel Murugesan, the film also features Vela Ramamoorthy and Saravana Subaiah.
The film follows a young man living with his mother in a village falls into debt after arranging his sister’s wedding. When a ruthless moneylender threatens him over the unpaid loan, his worried mother seeks help from the police to ensure her son’s safety.
Directed by Paul Raj, the film stars Gayathri Rema, Shweta Sri, Ravi Maria, Ambani Shankar and Pasanga Sivakumar. The music is composed by Vijay Prabhu, and the film is produced by Paul Raj under the banner PR Productions.
The film follows the troubled marriage between the hero and his wife, which intersects with another woman’s loneliness after the death of her alcoholic husband. As the hero and the woman begin a secret affair, danger arises when a corrupt sub-inspector obsessed with her starts pursuing her, trapping her in a web of guilt, suspicion, and forbidden love.
Sellamada Nee Enge is written and directed by Anand Sivam. The film focuses on the emotional relationship between a mother who lives for her son and a son who harbours resentment towards his mother.
The cast includes Vaseekaran, Neha, Bose Venkat, ‘Pasanga’ Senthil, Amudhavanan, Meera Krishnan and Risha in the lead roles.