From Karuppu to Thamizh Murugan: 4 spiritual-theme movies to watch this year; check list here

CHENNAI: From Thamizh Murugan and Karuppu to several upcoming big-ticket releases, spirituality and devotion have emerged as a prominent trend in Kollywood this year, with filmmakers increasingly weaving temple traditions, faith and divine themes into mainstream commercial cinema, according to a Maalaimalar report.
Here's a quick guide to what you can watch.
Director: RJ Balaji, Rahul Raj
Cast: Suriya, RJ Balaji, Trisha Krishnan
Genre: Supernatural fantasy
Platform: Prime Video
Synopsis: When injustice is rising high Karuppu saamy himself appears to fight for justice with the unlawful people
Release date: June 12
Director: Sundar C
Cast: Nayanthara, Abhinaya, Yogi Babu, Regena Cassandrra
Genre: Fantasy comedy
Synopsis: Moving away from the first movie's satirical plot, the sequel shifts to a brand-new, grand-scale narrative blending mythology, commercial entertainment, and high-budget action against supernatural adversaries
Release date (theatre): Not yet announced
Director: Sivakumar Murugesan
Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Bhagyashri Borse, Raichal Rabecca
Genre: Action-drama
Synposis: A veteran soldier turned activist arrives at a station during the Maasi Kalari Festival. Villagers revere him as a living god at the Virumandi Temple in Karumathur.
Release date (theatre): October 2026
Director: Vetrimaaran
Cast: Dhanush
Platform: Not yet announced
Synopsis: The story of the film is based on a book by the same name by well known writer Arivumathi. The purpose of the book penned by Arivumathi was to recall and remind people of the history of Thamizh Murugan as recorded in the Sangam literature.
Release date: Not yet announced