Cinema

From Karuppu to Thamizh Murugan: 4 spiritual-theme movies to watch this year; check list here

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch
Poster of (L) Karuppu (R) Thamizh Murugan
Poster of (L) Karuppu (R) Thamizh Murugan
Updated on

CHENNAI: From Thamizh Murugan and Karuppu to several upcoming big-ticket releases, spirituality and devotion have emerged as a prominent trend in Kollywood this year, with filmmakers increasingly weaving temple traditions, faith and divine themes into mainstream commercial cinema, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Here's a quick guide to what you can watch.

Karuppu

Director: RJ Balaji, Rahul Raj

Cast: Suriya, RJ Balaji, Trisha Krishnan

Genre: Supernatural fantasy

Platform: Prime Video

Synopsis: When injustice is rising high Karuppu saamy himself appears to fight for justice with the unlawful people

Release date: June 12

Mookuthi Amman 2

Director: Sundar C

Cast: Nayanthara, Abhinaya, Yogi Babu, Regena Cassandrra

Genre: Fantasy comedy

Synopsis: Moving away from the first movie's satirical plot, the sequel shifts to a brand-new, grand-scale narrative blending mythology, commercial entertainment, and high-budget action against supernatural adversaries

Release date (theatre): Not yet announced

Seyon

Director: Sivakumar Murugesan

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Bhagyashri Borse, Raichal Rabecca

Genre: Action-drama

Synposis: A veteran soldier turned activist arrives at a station during the Maasi Kalari Festival. Villagers revere him as a living god at the Virumandi Temple in Karumathur.

Release date (theatre): October 2026

Thamizh Murugan

Director: Vetrimaaran

Cast: Dhanush

Platform: Not yet announced

Synopsis: The story of the film is based on a book by the same name by well known writer Arivumathi. The purpose of the book penned by Arivumathi was to recall and remind people of the history of Thamizh Murugan as recorded in the Sangam literature.

Release date: Not yet announced

Karuppu
Thamizh Murugan
spiritual-theme movies
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in