From Karuppu to Thamizh Murugan: 4 spiritual-theme movies to watch this year; check list here

Thamizh Murugan

Director: Vetrimaaran

Cast: Dhanush

Platform: Not yet announced

Synopsis: The story of the film is based on a book by the same name by well known writer Arivumathi. The purpose of the book penned by Arivumathi was to recall and remind people of the history of Thamizh Murugan as recorded in the Sangam literature.

Release date: Not yet announced