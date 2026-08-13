Director Elan turns hero with Pyaar Prema Kalyanam; trailer launched

Speaking at the event, Elan revealed that his father, Raja Rani Pandian, was his inspiration to take up acting. The director, who has previously helmed Pyaar Prema Kadhal and Star, is now stepping in front of the camera as the lead actor.

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam also marks Elan's third consecutive collaboration with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Yuvan said that he and Elan usually begin their projects with around three tracks in mind, but the number eventually goes beyond 10. He added that he had watched the final cut of Pyaar Prema Kalyanam and felt that the film had shaped up well.