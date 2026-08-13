Director Elan turns hero with Pyaar Prema Kalyanam; trailer launched

CHENNAI: Director Elan, known for films such as Pyaar Prema Kadhal and Star, is making his acting debut as the lead with his upcoming film Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, which stars Saanve Megghana alongside him.
The trailer of the film was launched at an event in Chennai by director Vetrimaaran, who had made a cameo appearance in Elan's previous film Star. Wishing the team success, Vetrimaaran said that becoming an actor takes more courage than becoming a director and expressed hope that the film connects with audiences.
Speaking at the event, Elan revealed that his father, Raja Rani Pandian, was his inspiration to take up acting. The director, who has previously helmed Pyaar Prema Kadhal and Star, is now stepping in front of the camera as the lead actor.
Pyaar Prema Kalyanam also marks Elan's third consecutive collaboration with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja.
Yuvan said that he and Elan usually begin their projects with around three tracks in mind, but the number eventually goes beyond 10. He added that he had watched the final cut of Pyaar Prema Kalyanam and felt that the film had shaped up well.
The film features a strong ensemble cast, including veteran comedian Senthil, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Elango Kumaravel. The actors were also present at the trailer launch event.
Bollywood actor Aditi Pohankar, who had previously worked with director Elan in Star, attended the event in a traditional saree.
Pyaar Prema Kalyanam is set to premiere on Netflix on August 21.