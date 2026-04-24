From Captain Phillips to Moneyball: Watch true-life inspired films on Discovery Movieverse

CHENNAI: Warner Bros Discovery is set to launch Discovery Movieverse in India on April 25, bringing a curated lineup of 17 critically acclaimed films inspired by real events to television audiences. Airing every Saturday and Sunday at 1 PM on Discovery Channel India, the lineup will be dubbed in seven languages (Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada) for wider reach.
1. Moneyball (2011)
Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) decides to challenge the old school selection methods. He sets off to assemble a baseball team using an innovative computer-generated analysis. Directed by Bennett Miller, the film also stars Robin Wright and Chris Pratt.
2. The Social Network (2010)
In 2003, Harvard computer genius Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) begins work on what is to become the culture-changing global social network known as Facebook. Six years later, Zuckerberg has become the youngest billionaire in history but he has severed ties with several people along the way. Directed by David Fincher, the film also stars Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake.
3. Captain Phillips (2013)
Maersk Alabama, an unarmed US container ship, gets hijacked by Somali pirates, led by Abduwali Muse, en route to Kenya. The ship's captain (Tom Hanks) and Muse (Barkhad Abdi) soon are at the mercy of uncontrollable forces. Directed by Paul Greengrass.
4. Erin Brockovich (2000)
After unearthing a corporate attempt to cover up deadly water contamination, a tenacious single mother (Julia Roberts) fights to seek justice for a suffering community. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the film also stars Albert Finney and Aaron Eckhart.
5. Gridiron Gang (2006)
A counsellor, played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, at a juvenile detention facility aims to convert the young inmates there into a football team to increase their self-worth. However, his plan faces hostility from high-school coaches. Directed by Phil Joanou, the film also stars Xzibit, Kevin Dunn, Leon Rippy and L Scott Caldwell.
6. Rescue Dawn (2006)
Following a crash during the Vietnam War, fighter pilot Dieter Dengler (Christian Bale) gets caught by peasants. In captivity, he hatches and executes an escape plan with five deranged prisoners only to face bigger hurdles. Directed by
Werner Herzog, the film also stars Steve Zahn and Jeremy Davies.
7. Hijack 1971 (2024)
Based on real events, this gripping Korean thriller follows a pilot's struggle as he faces a mid-air threat when a passenger with a bomb hijacks his domestic flight, demanding a course change to North Korea. Directed by KIM Seong-han, the film stars Ha Jung-woo, Yeo Jin-goo, Sung Dong-il and Chae Soo-bin.
8. Father Stu (2022)
After a failed boxing career and a near-fatal motorcycle crash, a man finds his calling in the Catholic priesthood even as he faces a shocking diagnosis. Directed by Rosalind Ross, the film stars Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver
9. Only the Brave (2017)
When a group of firefighters from California ignores a warning by Superintendent Eric Marsh (Josh Brolin) about a wildfire, he decides to get his crew certified as wildfire hotshots. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film stars Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch and Jennifer Connelly
10. Dumb Money (2023)
A YouTuber obsessed with the stock market makes a big bet that spurs his followers to rapidly invest in GameStop, turning Wall Street upside down. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film stars Paul Dano, Pete Davidson and Seth Rogen
11. Donnie Brasco (1997)
An undercover FBI agent infiltrates a New York Mafia family and develops a close friendship with a mob hitman, putting his job — and life — on the line. Directed by Mike Newell, the film stars Al Pacino, Johnny Depp and Michael Madsen
12. The Woman King (2022)
The Woman King is the story of the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills unlike anything the world has seen. Directed by
Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film stars Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu and Lashana Lynch.