'Friends' creators mark 30th anniversary of the show, remembering Matthew Perry

WASHINGTON: Ahead of the beloved sitcom 'Friends' celebrating its 30th anniversary on September 22, the occasion is bittersweet, particularly in light of the passing of Matthew Perry, who portrayed the iconic Chandler Bing.

Perry's death, less than a year ago, has deeply affected fans and the show's creators, bringing a sombre tone to what would otherwise be a jubilant milestone.

Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and executive producer Kevin S Bright recently discussed the significance of this anniversary in an interview, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kauffman candidly acknowledged, "It's a huge loss and it does make the 30th a little fraught." Bright reflected on Perry's impact, stating, "He made us laugh every day," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Perry's struggles with addiction were widely known, and Bright shared that the actor had seemed to be on a path to recovery in the years leading up to his death.

"He'd been fighting the good fight for so long, and it really did feel like... he had finally found some peace," Bright remarked. Kauffman recalled a conversation she had with Perry just two weeks before he passed away, describing him as "happy and chipper" and in a positive emotional state. She expressed her disbelief at the suddenness of his passing, stating, "It seemed so unfair... He looked good. He quit smoking. Yes, he was sober," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In the aftermath of Perry's death, an investigation revealed a "broad underground criminal network" linked to his use of ketamine, which ultimately contributed to his untimely demise.

Following this, five individuals were indicted in connection with the case. In another interview, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Kauffman and Crane reflected on their relationship with Perry, noting that they had grown close over the years.

Crane recounted, "There was a point where we said to him, 'Do you want to stop [being in the show]?' And he was adamantly like, 'No, this is really important to me.'" Kauffman hopes that fans will remember Perry not just for his struggles but for the joy he brought to audiences.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, she said, "Two things come to mind [about how to celebrate him], one of them is to donate to drug treatment centres -- let's fight the disease," adding, "And the second way is to watch 'Friends' and remember him not as a man who died like that but as a man who was hilariously funny and brought joy to everybody."