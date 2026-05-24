Fortunes to flops: Is Tamil cinema's crisis all about stars's salaries?

Producer G Dhananjayan puts the blame on both stars and producers. “The onus is not only on actors while selecting a script, but producers are also equally responsible. No star will agree to revenue-sharing until they are sure of getting their money back. This is why the previous profit-shar- ing model too didn’t work. We’re put- ting up a fight so that they come into an agreement,” he explains. Vishnu says that while Hindi cine- ma has been a front runner in the rev- enue-sharing system, Tamil cinema’s system isn’t conducive enough to adapt to it. “For this, the star must have his own team of accountants, which would again incur cost. We don’t have the revenue to even keep a track of it,” he smiles. Vishal says that cinema is not about one Thursday or a Friday. “One or two days cannot decide the fate of the film. If it did, all of us would be billionaires here. Be it stars or producers, we all have a family to feed and EMIs to pay. It’s our bread and butter. So, we need to plan for it from the day we decide to make a film. Nadigar Sangam has been called for a meeting with producers on the revenue-sharing model. We’ll hear them and decide what’s next.”