Former Malayalam child actor Harimurali found dead at home, he was 27

CHENNAI: Former Malayalam child actor Harimurali, who has appeared in around 50 films as a child artiste, was found dead at his residence in Payyanur in Kerala. He was 27.
The actor was allegedly found hanging at his home, though officials are yet to confirm the exact cause of death. Authorities are expected to complete procedural formalities before issuing an official statement.
His body has been kept at the mortuary of Payyanur Baby Memorial Hospital, according to a Maalaimalar report.
Harimurali later worked in the film industry as a VFX artist. He was the son of theatre and drama actor KA Murali and Prasanna, and the brother of actor Sree Murali.
During his time as a child star, Harimurali shared screen space with several leading Malayalam actors. He appeared alongside Mammootty in the 2008 film Annan Thambi and with Dileep in the 2004 film Rasikan.
His other film credits include Madambi, Don, Pattanathil Bhootham, and the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Amar Akbar Anthony.