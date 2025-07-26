First single 'Mallika Gandha' from Siddu Jonnalagadda's 'Telusu Kada' to release on July 28

HYDERABAD: Mallika Gandha, the first single from director Neeraja Kona's upcoming romantic drama, 'Telusu Kada', featuring Siddu Jonnalagadda in the lead, is to be released on July 28 this year, its makers announced on Friday.

People Media Factory, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

It wrote, "Some melodies are worth every second of the wait. Fall in love with #TelusuKada First Single #MallikaGandha on 28th July. #LoveU2 @MusicThaman @sidsriram @kk_lyricist. #TelusuKada Grand Release worldwide on October 17th "

The film has triggered huge expectations as Neeraja Kona, a popular stylist, is making her directorial debut with 'Telusu Kada'.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and TG Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the movie features Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty as the leading ladies.

The final schedule, which began in the mid of June is currently taking place in a specially erected set in Hyderabad, where some crucial scenes involving Siddu Jonnalagadda, Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty are being canned.

With this, the film’s entire production will be wrapped up. The movie's dubbing work too is also simultaneously happening, the sources point out.

Music for the movie has been scored by one of the most popular music directors of the Tamil and Telugu industries, Thaman S.

Sources say Telusu Kada will be a heartfelt story that will explore love, personal growth, and the tough choices people make in relationships. It will be a film that will look to balance emotion with humour, making for an enjoyable and thoughtful watch.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda plays a stylish, yet very mature role in the movie that also features Viva Harsha in a significant role.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is by Gnana Shekar Baba and editing is by National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli. Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film. Sheetal Sharma is in charge of costumes.

'Telusu Kada' is slated for release on October 17 for the festival of Deepavali this year.



