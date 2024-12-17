First motion poster of James Gunn's 'Superman' out now, fans excited

LOS ANGELES: Monday turned out to be special for 'Superman' fans as filmmaker James Gunn shared exciting updates about his film.

A while ago, James Gunn released the motion poster of the project that paid homage to Christopher Reeve's iconic version of Superman, as per Variety.

David Corenswet transforms into the man of steel in the first official poster of Superman. It depicts Corenswet's Superman gazing upwards as he takes flight. The reds, blues and yellows of his costume blur into the background of the motion poster, creating an eye-catching, high-speed effect that makes it seems like Corenswet is zooming into the sky.

The tagline reads, "Look up."

Warner Bros also released a short teaser with the Superman logo that confirmed the timing of the trailer's release. The trailer will debut on Thursday.

Gunn's "Superman," formerly titled "Superman: Legacy," will hit theaters on July 11. It's the first film released under the new DC Studios overseen by Gunn and Peter Safran.

The cast also includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Maria Gabriela de Faria as The Engineer. The ensemble includes Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Sean Gunn, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Isabel Merced, and Nathan Fillion, reported Deadline.