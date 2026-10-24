First look of Mugen Rao’s ‘Milo’ unveiled

The poster features Mugen Rao in a dark blue leather jacket alongside a golden-coloured dog, against a mountainous backdrop. The tagline, ‘More Than a Pet, A Silent Witness’, hints at the film’s crime-mystery premise.

The story revolves around a crime committed 18 years ago and how the protagonist, with the help of a pet dog named Milo, sets out to uncover the truth. The makers have incorporated commercial elements to appeal to a wide audience.

Teju Ashwini, Ilavarasu, Munishkanth, Bigg Boss fame Janani, Indraja, Suresh Menon and Aditya Kathir are part of the cast. Indraja, who was seen in Engal Anna, returns to Tamil cinema after a 20-year gap with a prominent role.

The film has been shot across Chennai, Ooty, Kollimalai, Munnar, Thiruvananthapuram and Malaysia. Jen Martin has composed the music, while Jiju Sunny has handled cinematography and Venkat Rajan is in charge of editing. Uma Shankar and Jayamurugan have handled the art direction.