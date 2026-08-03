First look of Jiiva’s Thagappan unveiled

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Jiiva’s Thagappan unveiled the film’s first look on Monday (August 3) evening.
The posters were an instant hit on the internet.
The images had Jiiva in cropped hair with a boy by his side and the title gives away that the actor plays a doting father in the movie.
However, DT Next learns that the movie is a hard-hitting emotional drama, diametrically opposite to his last comedy hit movie, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil.
Produced by Lark Studios, the film is directed by Ra Venkat and has cinematography handled by Sukumar. The makers are shooting for the film in a single stretch and the shoot is expected to be wrapped up later this month.
Thagappan is being filmed in and around the locales of Madurai.
Sources from the unit say that the local crowd that has been a witness to the shoot has praised the unit. Rajisha Vijayan plays the female lead while Lakshmy Ramakrishnan plays a pivotal role.