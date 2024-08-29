First look of Jiiva, Priya Bhavanishankar's Black to be revealed today

CHENNAI: The makers of Jiiva and Priya Bhavanishankar's upcoming film Black are all set to unveil the first look poster of the film on Thursday.

Titled Black, the film is produced by Potential Studios and directed by debutant KG Balamani. The tagline of Black is 'One Night... Two Characters'.

Talking about why the film is titled Black, director KG Balasubramani says, “The story takes place at night and darkness plays one of the main characters in the film. Moreover, Black also refers to certain personality traits of us that are hidden and are difficult for others to comprehend our true nature. The film centers around this theme, and has several twists and turns to the storyline."

The shoot of the film that took place in Chennai, has been wrapped up and a release date will be officially announced soon.

Sam CS is composing the music while Gokul Benoy of Monster and Irugapattru fame is operating the camera.