First look of actor Suriya’s 46th film out, titled 'Vishwanath and Sons'

CHENNAI: Suriya’s upcoming 46th film, Vishwanath and Sons, directed by Venky Atluri, is set to hit theatres in July 2026.
The announcement was made through a first-look poster shared by the makers, Sithara Entertainments, which shows Suriya holding a milk bottle in one hand while cradling a baby in a carrier with the other.
Sharing the poster on Instagram, Suriya wrote in the caption, “Love with a difference, family with a purpose — we arrive in July."
The film is produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. It also stars Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju, who will be seen as Suriya’s younger love interest.
Vishwanath and Sons also features actors Bhavani Sre and Radhikaa Sarathkumar, who was recently seen in Thaai Kizhavi. Hindi actress Raveena Tandon is also part of the film, marking her return to Tamil cinema after more than 25 years, following her appearance in Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan.