First look at Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman Part II' revealed

Reeves shared a teaser of the upcoming DC Studios film on Wednesday (local time) through a social media post, featuring Pattinson dressed in the Batman suit. The short video opens with dramatic music and shows Batman's back at the centre of the frame as rain falls around him.

A police vehicle with flashing lights can be seen in the background as the character slowly turns towards the camera. The teaser ends with Batman staring intensely ahead before revealing the film's logo and the updated release date. The sequel was earlier scheduled to release on October 1, 2027.