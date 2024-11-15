First Glimpse of Dhanush-Nagarjuna's Kubera unveiled; Promises star-studded cinematic experience

CHENNAI: The glimpse of Kubera, has been released directed by Sekhar Kammula, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna.

This film promises to be a visual and emotional treat and also stars Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil in crucial roles.

The posters released so far have shown Dhanush with a beggar-like appearance, featuring long hair and a beard.

However, the recent glimpse surprised fans and audiences by revealing a fresh look, where he appears with short hair and a clean-shaven face, resembling a wealthy man.

This has stirred up excitement and left fans curious about the storyline of Kubera.

Nagarjuna will be playing a complex character in the film, offering a fresh and unique appeal to the audience.

Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigo Creations, Kubera showcases Devi Sri Prasad on music, with cinematography by Niketh Bommi, and Thotta Tharani in production design.

The film is edited by Karthika Srinivas, ensuring a captivating narrative flow.

The world of Kubera has more than one would expect which the makers would be unveiling closer to its release.

Kubera is crafted as a bilingual, shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, and will be dubbed in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, aiming to reach a diverse audience across India.

The glimpse highlights the film's engaging storyline and visuals, setting the stage for a compelling cinematic experience.