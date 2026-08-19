Financial stability from business helped me return to TV purely for passion: Erica Fernandes

Fernandes, who became a household name with shows such as “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi” and “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, is making her comeback to television after a gap of five years with the series “108 Base Hospital - Uri”.

The actor said the uncertainty surrounding work in the entertainment industry was one of the reasons she moved to Dubai and started her own business. She launched her own production house and event management company, Celeste Media Film Production, in 2023.

“I was confident to be away from the industry because I’ve my business over there (in Dubai). Now I can pick and choose what I want to do. I’m doing shows purely because of my love for acting.

"So, I know that there is stability. Sometimes we don't know how long we are going to sustain with the savings. Also, you don't get to work every day in a leading role for years and in between shows, you have breaks. Hence, when COVID-19 happened, it made me think about a lot of such things,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Another reason for taking a break from television to avoid being typecast in similar roles, she added.