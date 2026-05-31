Filmmaker-turned-actor Balaji Sakthivel plays dual shades in his next

CHENNAI: Balaji Sakthivel, known for portraying a notable role in DNA to delivering a poignant performance in Gandhi Kannadi, followed by an arresting appearance in the web series Warrant, Taking this artistic journey a step further, he now plays the lead role in dual-layered shade in a 12-minute pilot film Off The Record that promises to be an intense and thought-provoking experience.
Written and directed by AR Muthuraman, Off The Record revolves around the intense narrative between a police officer and a civilian, Through his creative banner Dream Fiction Studio, he has steadily nurtured his storytelling aspirations, making Off The Record a milestone in his cinematic pursuit.
The film features Balaji Sakthivel and Rukhmani in lead roles, with Kottachi, Aaru Bala, Pradeep, and Meesa Rajendran playing pivotal supporting characters. The technical team includes Prabhakaran handling cinematography, Narendar composing music, Antony Daasan rendering vocals, and Lenin taking charge of editing.