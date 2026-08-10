Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani held after aspiring actor alleges rape

After the case was registered, the accused went into hiding. The police even searched his son's house at Lokhandwala in Mumbai's Andheri area, but could not trace him.

He was finally apprehended from his farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar based on technical inputs, brought to Mumbai on Saturday and placed under arrest, the official said.

The accused has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64(2)(m) (rape), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison), 88 (causing miscarriage) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), he said.

Following the arrest, the accused was produced before a local court, which remanded him to police custody till August 12, the official added.