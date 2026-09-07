Filmmaker R Sarath dies in Thiruvananthapuram

He was 65. Sarath, who made a mark in Malayalam cinema as a director, screenwriter and storyteller, was also known for his contributions to Keralam's social and cultural life.

He directed several films, including 'Sayahnam', 'Sthithi', 'Sheelabathi', 'Buddhanum Chaplinum Chirikkunnu', 'Swayam' and 'Paradise'.

Sarath's film 'Sayahnam', which won the Indira Gandhi Award, received seven Kerala State Film Awards in 2000.

His film 'The Desire – A Journey of a Woman' won the Best Narrative Feature Film award at the Geneva International Film Festival in 2011.