Filmmaker Anik Dutta dies after falling from terrace; police probe circumstances as note found

KOLKATA: Acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta on Wednesday died after falling from the terrace of his residence in south Kolkata under circumstances the police are investigating, with the incident triggering shock across the state's film fraternity and political circles.
He was 65 and is survived by his wife and daughter.
Police said Dutta sustained critical injuries after falling from the terrace of his residence in the Hindustan Park area under Gariahat police station limits. He was rushed to a private hospital near Dhakuria where doctors declared him dead.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari condoled the filmmaker's death.
In a social media post, he wrote: "Saddened by the untimely demise of renowned filmmaker Shri Anik Dutta. His contributions towards Bengali Cinema is priceless. Heartfelt Condolences to his family & friends. I trust @KolkataPolice will investigate & unearth the mysterious circumstances shrouding his sudden death."
As news of the incident spread through Bengali film industry, Tollywood, by afternoon, actors, directors, producers and political personalities started gathering at the hospital, struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of one of Bengali cinema's most distinctive contemporary voices.
Police officers, including senior personnel and members of the homicide wing, reached the spot and cordoned off the area. A forensic team was also expected to inspect the site.
Sources said investigators recovered a handwritten note from the residence which reportedly stated: "No one is responsible for this".
Police, however, have not officially commented on the contents of the note and said all aspects of the case are being examined. Investigators have sent the document for forensic examination to ascertain its authenticity and determine whether the handwriting matched that of the filmmaker, sources added.
The recovery of the note has led investigators to examine multiple angles surrounding the death.
Industry sources said Dutta had been dealing with health complications for some time and was reportedly suffering from ailments. No official statement has been issued by the family.
Film producer Firdousul Hasan, who reached the hospital, said the body would be taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital for post-mortem examination as per procedure.
Actors and directors, including Arindam Sil, Srijit Mukherji, Abir Chatterjee and Jeetu Kamal, rushed to the hospital after hearing the news.
Actor Badshah Maitra described Dutta's death as "a social loss" besides a loss to cinema, while several others said they were struggling to process the sudden development.
Known for his sharp political satire and Left-leaning ideological convictions, Dutta had carved out a distinctive place in Bengali cinema with films that blended social commentary with unconventional storytelling.
He started his career as an advertising filmmaker.
He shot to fame with 'Bhooter Bhobishyot' in 2012, a film that used a supernatural narrative to mount a layered political and social satire and is widely regarded as a landmark work in Bengali cinema.
He followed it up with films such as 'Ascharya Pradip', 'Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo', 'Bhobishyoter Bhoot', 'Borunbabur Bondhu' and 'Aparajito', many of which generated debate and discussion beyond cinema circles.
'Aparajito', inspired by the making of a cinematic classic, had also stirred controversy and attracted widespread attention.
Before entering filmmaking, Dutta spent nearly two decades in the advertising world and directed several commercial films.
His last film, 'Joto Kando Kolkatatei', had also generated discussion among audiences and critics.