Filmmaker Anik Dutta dies after falling from terrace; police probe circumstances as note found

He was 65 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Police said Dutta sustained critical injuries after falling from the terrace of his residence in the Hindustan Park area under Gariahat police station limits. He was rushed to a private hospital near Dhakuria where doctors declared him dead.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari condoled the filmmaker's death.

In a social media post, he wrote: "Saddened by the untimely demise of renowned filmmaker Shri Anik Dutta. His contributions towards Bengali Cinema is priceless. Heartfelt Condolences to his family & friends. I trust @KolkataPolice will investigate & unearth the mysterious circumstances shrouding his sudden death."