Film, TV shoots cancelled tomorrow as Tamil film industry mourns Bharathiraja

CHENNAI: The Tamil Film Producers Council has announced the cancellation of all film and television serial shoots from 6 am to 6 pm on June 11 as a mark of respect to veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, who passed away in Chennai on Wednesday.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, The decision was taken following the death of the 84-year-old director, whose passing has sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry. Chief Minister Vijay has also announced that Bharathiraja's mortal remains will be accorded full state honours.
Film personalities, political leaders and fans have been visiting Bharathiraja's residence in Chennai to pay their last respects. The State government announced that the veteran filmmaker would be given full state honours in recognition of his contribution to Tamil cinema.
The filmmaker passed away in the early hours of Wednesday due to age-related health complications.
In a statement, the Tamil Film Producers Council said all film and television serial shootings will remain suspended from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday as a mark of condolence.
The industry-wide shutdown is expected to affect several ongoing film and television productions across Tamil Nadu.