Film City is Maharashtra's 'karmabhoomi' of art, culture: Ashish Shelar

The government is working to provide better facilities for artistes, new opportunities for technicians and modern platforms for the younger generation, Shelar was quoted as saying in an official release.

He was speaking at an event organised by the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

Film City managing director Swati Mhaske Patil, deputy manager Prashant Sajanikar, National Gallery of Modern Art director Nidhi Chowdhury and a large number of artistes, technicians and singers were present.

Studio No. 1 at Chitranagari was inaugurated by Shelar. He said the improved infrastructure would provide better facilities for shooting and film production, and the government was working to develop Chitranagari as a modern production centre.

Two new ambulances were also provided through 'Doctors For You' for artistes, technicians and employees. With the existing ambulance, Chitranagari now has three ambulances.

A free bus service to Chitranagari has also been started, the release said.

An advanced fire-fighting system has been made operational at Chitranagari, the release said. It will cater to 15 studios, the administrative building, helipad, Khandala Ghat and the area around the managing director's residence.