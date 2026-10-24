Femina George: My role in ‘Haiku’ reflects the deepest emotions of women

Talking about the romantic entertainer that features Aegan as the male lead, Femina says Haiku is more than an opportunity to make an impactful mark in Tamil cinema. It is a chance to portray emotions that transcend generations, she feels. Talking about her character in the film, the actress says, “Making my debut in Tamil cinema has been a dream, and to have that opportunity with a promising film like Haiku, where I get to play a substantial and emotionally layered character, makes it even more special. My role reflects the deepest emotions of women. People often believe that as times and trends change, women’s nature and expectations change with them. But I feel that beneath all those changes, certain emotions remain timeless. A woman’s deepest feelings, the love she hopes to receive, and what she looks for in a man have remained much the same across generations. That is what makes my character in Haiku so meaningful to me.” She further adds, “These emotions are often explored through the vision of a woman filmmaker, so it was wonderful to see director Yuvaraj Chinnasamy approach my character with such understanding and sensitivity. He has beautifully brought out the emotional layers of the role, allowing her feelings to speak for themselves. I am grateful to my producers, director and the entire team for placing their trust in me and giving me this opportunity. I hope audiences walk out of Haiku with a smile, perhaps with their eyes a little moist, and with emotions that stay with them long after they leave the theatre. For me, that is the beauty of a film, when it touches something within you and sends you home with a happy heart.” Produced by Dr. D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under the Vision Cinema House banner, Haiku has been written and directed by Yuvaraj Chinnasamy. The film also stars Aegan and Sridevi in the lead roles, alongside Adirchi Arun, Subramaniya Sethu, Adhiyaman, Mime Gopi and Indhumathi Manigandan, among others. B. Sakthivelan of Sakthi Film Factory is releasing the film in Tamil Nadu. r/