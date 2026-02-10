Madras HC allows producers of Vijay's Jana Nayagan to withdraw censor certificate plea

CHENNAI: The Madras high court on Tuesday permitted the producers of Tamil film "Jana Nayagan", starring actor turned politician Vijay, to withdraw their petition, which sought a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification to grant censor certificate to the film.
Earlier, on January 9, a single judge of the High Court had directed the CBFC to issue censor certification for the film. However, the Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice, on January 27, set aside the order and remitted the matter for fresh consideration, granting the CBFC liberty to modify its prayer before the single judge and challenge the order of the Chairperson sending the movie for review.
The bench remarked that the allegations raised in the complaint, regarding portrayal of the Armed Forces and hurting of religious sentiments were serious and an opportunity should have been given to CBFC to defend its case. The bench also observed that the single judge should not have set aside the Chairperson's order when it had not been challenged by the production company.
Despite nearly ten days having passed since the Division Bench’s order, the production house had not pursued the matter before the Single Judge. Now, in a letter sent to the High Court registry, the producers have informed that the film was submitted for re-examination by the censor authorities.
In such circumstances, the production company has requested the court to withdraw the plea and has informed the court that they do not wish to continue the litigation.
When the case came up for hearing before Justice PT Asha, granted permission to KVN Productions LLP, producers of the movie to withdraw the petition. The Justice dismissed the petition as withdrawn.