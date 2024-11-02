‘Fauji 2’ trailer promises a modern twist, sleek follow up to the original SRK-starrer TV show

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming show ‘Fauji 2’, was unveiled on Saturday as a tribute to the Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. It stars Gauahar Khan, Vicky Jain and a bunch of fresh talents.

The trailer begins with Gauahar riding a cycle before it plunges to show the men in action taking up different adrenaline pumping sporting activities like boxing, swimming, intense gym workout and bike racing.

Each soldier is shown to have exemplary skills in their field. The show is touted to be a sequel to the SRK-starrer original show which marked the superstar’s entry in the entertainment space.

Led by Gauahar Khan, Vicky Jain and the new cast, the show is ready to take on the legacy of the iconic series with a modern twist.

Talking about the show, Gauahar Khan Said “Nothing more magical than a creative team such as this coming together to create one of the iconic shows of our time, I am very excited to be part of such a show that touched many hearts. Can’t wait for everyone to see what we have created with this version, ‘Fauji’ is an emotion so its also our responsibility to live upto the legacy of what that show gave everyone”.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Doordarshan, said, "'Fauji' was one of the most successful serials of its time that still strikes the chord with audiences. When we came across the concept of Fauji 2, we were thrilled to take this up as the concept for us was a total “yes”. We are looking forward to giving that experience to everyone once again with this new and revised version of it keeping the core of what ‘Fauji’ is intact”.

Fauji 2, produced, creatively directed, and conceptualised by Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi, with Sameer Hallim as the Creative Head, title track by Shreyas Puranik, sung by Sonu Nigam.

Producer Sandeep Singh said, “‘Fauji 2’ is a tribute to the classic that introduced us to Shah Rukh Khan's genius. We’re bringing a vibrant, contemporary version that aims to captivate viewers with the same spirit and thrill as the original”.

The series is helmed by Abhinav Pareek, who previously directed ‘Sab Moh Maaya Hai’ and ‘A Wedding Stor'y’. ‘Fauji 2’ also features Nishant Chandrashekhar as a director.

The show will air from November 18, every Monday to Thursday at 9pm on Doordarshan.



