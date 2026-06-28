Fate pens sudden climax for scripter

I recall a time while sitting at his home-cum-office, I had told him that he must have been one of the happiest directors in Indian cinema at the time. Without a second thought, he replied, “Writer. Writing irundhadhaane direction.” (Only with good writing, you’d get good direction).”

That sums up everything he believed in as a filmmaker. And, the reason why some of his iconic films and the characters in them are still memorable is because they are people you meet in real life. “Many characters you’ve seen in my films are people I’ve met in my hometown Vellankoil (present day Erode) as a teenager. I can’t say much about the characters I’ve played, but my best friends Palanichamy and Ramli in Indru Poiye Naalai Vaa, for instance, are like the men you’d find everywhere. What I meant to say is, when these things are written for a film, it’s half the job done. So writing is the core for any film,” he elaborated.