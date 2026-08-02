Fast & Furious returns to theatres for its 25th anniversary

CHENNAI: Hollywood star Vin Diesel has marked 25 years of the Fast & Furious franchise by announcing that the original 2001 film will return to theatres across the US and several countries worldwide ahead of the franchise’s final instalment, Fast Forever.
Sharing the news on Instagram, Diesel reflected on the journey of the action franchise, writing, “When I was filming the first Fast, it was just me and my puppy... 25 years later, as we built the finale, Fast Forever, the original is returning to theatres in America and around the world.”
He also revealed that the global re-release will include countries such as Spain, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Italy and China, with more territories expected to be added.
Based on Ken Li’s 1998 Vibe magazine article Racer X, the first The Fast and the Furious was released in 2001. While the initial films revolved around illegal street racing, the franchise later evolved into high-octane heist and espionage thrillers beginning with Fast Five.
The upcoming Fast Forever, slated for release in 2028, will serve as the eleventh and final film in the long-running franchise.
Vin Diesel has headlined the series as Dominic Dom Toretto, alongside an ensemble cast that has included Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson and Helen Mirren. The actor was last seen in Fast X 2023.