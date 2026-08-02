Fast & Furious returns to theatres for its 25th anniversary

Sharing the news on Instagram, Diesel reflected on the journey of the action franchise, writing, “When I was filming the first Fast, it was just me and my puppy... 25 years later, as we built the finale, Fast Forever, the original is returning to theatres in America and around the world.”

He also revealed that the global re-release will include countries such as Spain, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Italy and China, with more territories expected to be added.