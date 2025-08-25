'Fast & Furious' fame action director JJ Perry comes on board for Yash's 'Toxic'

MUMBAI: Hollywood action director JJ Perry, known for choreographing iconic sequences in 'John Wick' and 'Fast & Furious', has come on board for 'Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups', starring KGF-fame actor Yash.

Perry is currently leading a 45-day action shoot at the heart of the film's Mumbai schedule, as per a press note.

On working with Indian crew, Perry said, "This Indian crew is world-class. That's precisely why I chose to work with them. We're tackling a major sequence right now, and I'm super stoked about taking this on. It's a challenge, but I love a great challenge--and this team is meeting it head-on. We're here to push boundaries together--and that's what filmmaking is."

Jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia. Yash recently treated his fans to a short glimpse of 'Toxic', on his 39th birthday.

In the clip, Yash, impeccably dressed in a crisp white suit and holding a cigar, makes a commanding entrance into a club filled with partygoers.

As the actor walks to the centre of the club, everyone's gaze in the room is drawn to him. Brimming with bold and provocative moments, the teaser invites viewers into a captivating world. The Geetu Mohandas-helmed film went on floors on August 8 in Bengaluru last year.