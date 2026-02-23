Farhan Akhtar-backed ‘Boong’ wins BAFTA, director says ‘it's a homage to my homeland’

The director underscored that the film is deeply rooted in his homeland, Manipur, a region he described as troubled, ignored and underrepresented in India.

“A film that is not only rooted in a place which is very troubled, very much ignored and very unrepresented in India, my homeland, Manipur. It's a homage to my homeland. So I just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur,” Devi said.

She also expressed hope that internally displaced children, including the young actors who featured in the film, would regain their joy, innocence, and dreams.