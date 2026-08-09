Fans throng Chennai mall, Hiphop Tamizha event cancelled

Later that night, Aadhi shared a video message expressing his disappointment over not being able to meet his fans.

He said he had come to the venue with great excitement to meet them, but could not take part in the event keeping their safety in mind and following the police instructions.

While he said the overwhelming response from fans made him happy, he also expressed regret that he could not celebrate Meesaya Murukku 2 with them.

"Given the crowd density and the resulting safety and crowd-management considerations, and following advice from the police and relevant authorities, the decision was taken to cancel the performance as a precautionary measure. The safety and well-being of our visitors, the artist, staff and all stakeholders remains our foremost priority," Phoenix Mall said in a statement on Saturday night.