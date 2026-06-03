Fans celebrate Ilaiyaraaja as music maestro turns 83

CHENNAI: Hundreds of fans gathered outside music maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s recording studio in Kodambakkam, Chennai on Tuesday as they celebrated the legendary composer’s birthday with enthusiasm and admiration.
While Ilaiyaraaja’s birth date is June 3, the composer traditionally celebrates the occasion on June 2 as a mark of respect to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, who conferred upon him the iconic title Isaignani (Musical Genius). Over the years, the date has become synonymous with celebrations honouring the maestro
Fans assembled in large numbers, eager to catch a glimpse of the composer and extend their wishes. Many arrived carrying flowers, banners and portraits, turning the area around the studio into a festive gathering.
Ilaiyaraaja has composed mu- sic for more than four decades, creating timeless melodies that continue to resonate across generations. The celebrations once again highlighted the deep bond the maestro shares with his admirers, whose affection for his music remains as strong as ever.