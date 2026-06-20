Famke Janssen says Marvel "made a mistake" by not bringing her back for 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Janssen, who portrayed Jean Grey/Phoenix in the 'X-Men' franchise, said she believes Marvel missed an opportunity by not bringing her back for the highly anticipated superhero film, which is scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2026.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actress addressed speculation about a possible return and suggested that she would not have been able to keep such news secret.

"I am so bad at keeping secrets that I always say to everyone I'm the worst actor in the world," she said, adding, "It's all on my face. You right away will read it," as per Deadline.

Janssen then commented on her absence from the project, saying, "I think they made a mistake, but hey, who am I? I'm just a little me who thinks that."