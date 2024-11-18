Family Padam slated for release in December

CHENNAI: Family Padam is an upcoming lively family drama directed by Selvah Kumar Thirumaaran which stars Udhay Karthick Kumar, Subiksha Kayarohanam and Vivek Prasanna playing prominent characters.

Produced by K Balaji under the banner of UK Creations, the film also stars Mohana Sundaram, Parthiban Kumar, who is making his debut, along with Kavin in important roles.

Sharing details about Family Padam, director Selvah Kumar Thirumaaran said, “The story revolves around a family of three brothers. The youngest brother strives to achieve his passion, and the entire family supports him in his efforts. The narrative explores whether he is able to achieve his dreams and the challenges he faces along the way. The crux of the story focuses on the journey of this brother and the family dynamics that unfold.”

He further explains, “There is no villain in this film. However, the choices and circumstances that the characters encounter take them down a difficult path.”

The film features cinematography by Meyyendiran, who has previously worked on films like KD (A) Karuppudurai and Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal. Songs for Family Padam are composed by AniVee, while the background score is by Ajesh, who garnered attention with his work in the web series Vilangu. R Sudharsan handles the editing.

Filming of Family Padam has been completed, with most of the shoot done in Chennai and some shot in Madurai.The film will release its official trailer by the end of this month, with the film set to release in December 2024.